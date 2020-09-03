Thursday COVID-19 numbers – 4 deaths, 7.9% positive test rate

The coronavirus continues to claim lives and hospitalize people in Wisconsin.

Thursday’s daily statewide COVID-19 update included four additional deaths and 30 more hospitalizations over the previous 24 hours. The Department of Health Services reported 727 – or 7.9 percent – of 9,178 new test results were positive.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 674, down from 701 a week ago. Hospitals are currently treating 287 patients with 91 in intensive care.

The Wisconsin death toll from the global pandemic is 1,146.