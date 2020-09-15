Tony Granato to join the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Wisconsin Badger head hockey coach Tony Granato is part of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Granato played for the Badgers (1983-87) and was a two-time All-American, 100 career goal-scorer and captain.

Granato played in the NHL with three teams (New York Rangers 1988-90, Los Angeles Kings 1990-96 and San Jose Sharks 1996-2001), playing in 773 career games and scoring 248 goals and 492 total points. He also added 16 goals and 43 points in 79 playoff games.

Granato also served as a head and assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche from 2002-09. He also was an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2009-14 and the Detroit Redwings from 2014-16. He took over as head coach of the Badgers in 2016.

Granato joins nine other Badgers who already find a home in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. He joins his sister, Cammi, who went in the Hall of Fame in 2008.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is the 48th and the formal induction ceremonies will take place in December of 2021, at which time both the Class of 2020 and the yet-to-be-selected Class of 2021 will be enshrined.