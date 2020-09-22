Wisconsin Radio Network

Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record seven day average rate of new confirmed cases

The seven-day average for new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose into record setting territory on Tuesday, according to daily numbers released by the state Department of Health Services.

In response to the recent spike in cases, Governor Tony Evers issued a new statewide mask mandate on Tuesday.

DHS reported 1,672 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,838 daily cases, an all-time high.  The average was 1,261 daily cases one week ago.

A total of 1,251 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with seven new deaths reported on Tuesday by DHS.