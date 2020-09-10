Wisconsin football and hockey hitting the pause button

In a statement from UW athletic director Barry Alvarez, the Wisconsin football and men’s hockey teams are taking a two-week pause as the campus deals with COVID-19 issues.

“We have been conducting our own COVID-19 testing of student athletes and staff on a regular basis since early June and will continue to do so,” Alvarez said in the statement. “Since we began testing in Athletics, our decision-making has been guided by our own test results. That continues to be our plan going forward.

“I can also confirm that our football and men’s hockey teams will take a two-week break from team activities per our COVID-19 testing protocols.”

The athletic department is not releasing COVID-19 test results broken down by team or date of tests. But according to the Wisconsin State Journal, football and men’s hockey are the only two sports pausing activities due to test results.

Football and men’s hockey are waiting for more information from the Big Ten Conference with regards to when their seasons will start.

UW moved all classes online Wednesday and quarantined students in two residence halls for 14 days. Since students returned to campus, the number of infections on campus has grown to more than a thousand.

AUDIO: Barry Alvarez said all was good until classes started :13

AUDIO: Barry Alvarez says the Big 10 has discussed several scheduling models :19

AUDIO: Barry Alvarez is asked what has to happen for football to be played :19

**Audio courtesy of the Barry Alvarez Show on Learfield IMG