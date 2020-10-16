Evers’ says ‘we can prevent deaths’ as Wisconsin’s COVID-19 toll mounts

Governor Tony Evers had a stark message for Wisconsinites who don’t believe masks and other measures will slow the spread of coronavirus, as the state set another single day record for positive cases of COVID-19.

Evers, during a media call, said he understands not everyone is on board, not even the president.

“The inconsistency from the White House, from our president, has not helped.”

Evers says some thirty percent of Wisconsin residents aren’t doing things wearing masks or social distancing. Meanwhile, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase.

“We can prevent deaths. I don’t know how anyone in the state of Wisconsin can feel comfortable about saying ‘what the hell, I don’t care about preventing deaths.’ That is unimaginable to me.”

Evers said that, in the absence of any action by Republican legislators, he and members of his administration need to step up their messaging on masks and social distancing, to slow the spread of coronavirus.

“We will continue to be messengers. We’ll find other messengers that might be appropriate that reach out to the thirty percent of people that don’t believe in this, and we’ll continue the fight,” the governor said. “This is becoming life and death for folks in the state of Wisconsin.”

The state on Thursday recorded another new record for positive cases of 3,747, as well as 17 deaths. The total death toll for the state is now 1,533. Hospitalizations also reached another record-high at 1,043, 136 more than a week previously. That total included 264 patients in intensive care.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update w/an increase of 3,747 confirmed cases, a new daily record. Our average daily case number has more than quadrupled in the past 6 weeks. And in the past 6 weeks, our average daily deaths have more than tripled. #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/SbTbqPB08D pic.twitter.com/vnRlQowAbv — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 15, 2020

A field hospital at State Fair Park in West Allis opened on Wednesday, intended to free up bed space at hospitals and treat patients who need a lower level of hospital care.

Acting Department of Health Service Secretary Andrea Palm said the facility had not yet accepted any patients as of Thursday morning, but that staff there were walking with hospitals to transfer patients there in the days ahead.