Fiserv Forum awarded 2025 NCAA Tournament games

The NCAA awarded first and second round 2025 men’s basketball tournament games to Marquette University to be played at Fiserv Forum. The event will be in addition to the 2022 opening round games at Fiserv Forum in 2022.

Milwaukee is no stranger to the NCAA Tournament. The Bradley Center hosted the event seven times previously: 1992, 1996, 2004, 2010, 2014 and 2017. The Mecca also hosted NCAA Tournament games in 1984.

“We are looking forward to hosting the 2022 and 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship first and second rounds with Fiserv Forum,” Marquette director of athletics Bill Scholl said in a statement. “The Bucks have been tremendous partners with the university and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the arena and the city of Milwaukee to college basketball fans from around the country.”