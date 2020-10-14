Record breaking day for COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s coronavirus numbers set a pair of records on Tuesday. The 34 deaths reported in the previous 24 hours were the highest single day number of deaths ever for the state.

The total number of deaths here now stands at 1,508. The Department of Health Services reported 3,279 positive tests results, also a record.

As @GovEvers said, we’ve hit a grim milestone w/#COVID19_WI cases topping 150K. Today, we show a record 3,279 added to the count, and a record number of deaths at 34. Chippewa & Douglas Counties are reporting lives lost for the first time. #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/PvXhyx7M6b pic.twitter.com/eR6DVkH12g — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 13, 2020

There were 147 more COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals. Hospital space remains a critical concern, with just over 83 percent of all beds in use, by both COVID and non-COVID patients.

Wednesday marks the first day of operation, for the state’s coronavirus field hospital at State Fair Park in West Allis.

“This facility will treat COVID positive patients only. We will not transfer from other hospitals patients that are not COVID positive,” said Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm.

Palm said the 530 bed facility will house “lower acuity” COVID patients who still require care but are closer to being released to return home. “The goal is to take pressure off local hospitals to treat the more severely ill COVID patients as well as their non-COVID patient load.”

Wisconsin’s surge in COVID cases is among the worst in the nation, and has strained the resources of hospitals in northeast and central Wisconsin. The State Fair Park hospital is ready to accept up to 50 patients on its first day, although it’s unclear how many will be transferred immediately.