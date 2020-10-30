Ryan Braun becomes a free agent after Brewers decline mutual option

The Milwaukee Brewers have declined their end of a mutual $15 million option for the 2021 season, making him a free agent immediately. The mutual option includes a $4 million buyout.

Braun played his entire career with the Brewers after being drafted in the first round in 2007. He claimed NL rookie of the year honors and won a MVP award in 2005.

Braun could certainly still return to Milwaukee under a lesser deal. That would only make sense for the Brewers if the designated hitter rule returns in 2021. Regardless, Braun said after the season that he would take some time to decide if he wants to continue his career or retire.

Braun played in just 39 games in the pandemic shortened 60-game regular season. He hit a career-low .233 with seven home runs and 27 runs batted in.

In 14 total seasons with the Brewers, Braun is a career .296 hitter with 352 home runs and 1,154 RBI.