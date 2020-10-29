State Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided it will hear a challenge to the governor’s authority to declare multiple emergencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court’s three liberal judges dissented, pointing out there is already a challenge case filed in Polk County. The court voted Wednesday to hear the case filed by Waukesha County resident Jere Fabick.

Fabick said Governor Tony Evers overreached his authority in issuing multiple orders rather than going through the Wisconsin Legislature.

The Department of Justice, representing the governor, argued there’s nothing in the law restricting the governor to only one emergency response.

The state supreme court is scheduled to hear the case on November 16.