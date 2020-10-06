Wisconsin Radio Network

Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: over 850 now hospitalized

For the first time ever, there are over 850 hospitalized COVID-10 patients in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

There were 853 hospitalized, 71 more than Monday and 207 more than a week ago, and 261 patients in intensive care. Wisconsin hospitals are using 80 percent of available beds.

The Department of Health Services reported 18 additional deaths to bring the statewide death toll to 1,399 and the seven-day average of deaths to just over 14 – the highest ever.

DHS confirmed 2,020 new coronavirus cases. with just over 24,500 cases considered active. The rate of those considered “recovered” is at 81 percent.