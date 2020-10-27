Wausau lawmaker apologizes for not disclosing OWI arrest

A central Wisconsin lawmaker is apologizing for not disclosing a OWI arrest.

The Wausau Pilot and Review reports that Assemblyman Pat Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in 2018. This was Snyder’s second OWI arrest, but since it was over 10 years after his first OWI arrest, it was not treated as a misdemeanor.

Snyder apologized in a letter to the Pilot, and said that he re-enrolled himself in alcohol abuse counselling following the arrest. Snyder has publicly claimed he’s had issues with alcoholism in the past.

Wisconsin is the only state where first-time OWI is a traffic offense and not a criminal case.