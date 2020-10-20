Wisconsin’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 1,600

Wisconsin’s coronavirus death toll reached 1,600 lives lost on Monday. After being down over the weekend for upgrades that were needed because of the “massive increase in data” in recent weeks, the state’s reporting system was back up Monday.

We’re back after routine work on the the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system. Due to this temporary pause you will see larger totals over the next few days. https://t.co/FXcoJrXvAf #YouStopTheSpread! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ED6X1F2znQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 19, 2020

The Department of Health Services reported 12 additional deaths, and the number of hospitalized active COVID-19 patients reached 1,172 statewide, including 302 in intensive care units.

Coronavirus hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last month. DHS also reported 3,777 new cases on Monday.