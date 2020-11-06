Daily COVID-19 count passes 6,000 for first time, over 250,000 total infections since start of pandemic

Another pair of milestones of COVID-19 in Wisconsin for Friday.

Your #COVID19_WI update w/a record 6,141 cases reported, the 1st time we've topped 6K. And the 1st time the 7-day average has topped 5K, a 515% increase in just 2 months. Ahead of the weekend, check tips to stay safe in your community & #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/itXwGUMr8i — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 6, 2020

The Department of Health Services reports that 61-hundred people have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state has passed over 250-thousand positive cases since the pandemic first began. 244 more people were sent to the hospital, and 62 people died.

The Wisconsin Hospitals Association reports that 1,787 people are currently hospitalized, and 385 people are in intensive care.