Hockey Badgers swept by ASU

On Friday, we learned that because of COVID, four forwards would be unavailable to the Wisconsin (4-4-0, 4-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten) men’s hockey team for it’s weekend series against Arizona State and the Sun Devils (2-3-1) took advantage and beat the shorthanded Badgers 8-5 and 3-1 at LaBahn Arena.

Roman Ahcan, Tarek Baker, Dominic Mersch and Ty Pelton-Byce were held out of the series. One player reportedly tested positive while the others didn’t play because of contact tracing.

According to Big Ten protocols, a player who tests positive must sit out 21 days. Those in close contact can’t play or practice for 14 days.

Wisconsin’s lone goal on Sunday was a ricochet off of Sam Stange’s skate in the second period. It was Stange’s fourth goal and fourth point of the season.

Senior goaltender Robbie Beydoun made 25 saves in goal on the night.

The Badgers head to Columbus for an away series against Ohio State on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3-4 at 4:30 p.m. Friday’s game will air on ESPNU.