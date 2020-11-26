Marquette rolls in season opener

The Marquette Golden Eagles jumped out to a big lead early and rolled to a 99-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in their season opener at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles shot 56.5% from the field for the game.

Freshman forward Dawson Garcia led Marquette in scoring in his first collegiate game with 19 points. Senior big man Theo John notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds to go along with five blocks and Jamal Cain added 16 points.

Six Marquette players in all scored in double figures in the win.

Defensively, the Golden Eagles held the Golden Lions to just 18.9% shooting in the first half and 27.3% for the game. Shaun Doss Jr. scored 27 to lead UAPB.

Marquette returns to action Friday night at Fiserv Forum against Eastern Illinois. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. on FS1.