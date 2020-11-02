Packers rookie RB AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID-19

With the Green Bay Packers on a short week and their next game at San Francisco on Thursday night, rookie running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19. NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news this morning.

Dillon will immediately go on the reserve/COVID-19 reserve list. He played 10 snaps in Sunday’s 28-22 Green Bay loss to Minnesota.

The team issued the following statement this morning:

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

“Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”

The Packers could be forced to quarantine players who had direct contact with Dillon. They’ll know more about who that may be when they complete contact tracing. Players are required to wear electronic tracing devices everywhere they go on team property and the devices register when and for how long a player was within six feet of another player.

The Packers cancelled player Zoom availability that was scheduled for Monday afternoon. Coach Matt LaFleur will still meet with reporters virtually at a time yet to be determined.