Sarah Meaney leaving Wisconsin’s top Tourism job

Department of Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney is leaving the Evers Administration.

Governor Tony Evers appointed Meaney in December 2018, among the first appointments announced to the Democratic governor’s cabinet. Along with Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm, Department of Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson and Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim, Meaney has never received a confirmation vote from the Republican controlled state Senate.

Evers’ office announced Meaney will leave the post later this month to take a career opportunity outside of state government.

Evers described Meaney as “a relentless advocate for the tourism industry even before the pandemic, but especially as it has faced unprecedented challenges this past year.” Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers will serve as interim Tourism secretary.