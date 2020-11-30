Wisconsin Restaurant Association unveils ‘Ready to Serve Safely’ campaign

A new effort aims to help folks dine with peace of mind. Wisconsin’s restaurants have taken a significant financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Restaurant Association’s new “Ready to Serve Safely” campaign highlights those that follow state and federal guidelines and adhere to public health orders. Restaurants that meet all the criteria are listed at safediningwisconsin.com.

Criteria for the program include cleaning and sanitation practices, social distancing, employee health and training, and capacity limits.