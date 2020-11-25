Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Packers / Woodson, Butler are Hall of Fame semifinalists

Woodson, Butler are Hall of Fame semifinalists

By

Two former Green Bay Packers were named semifinalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Charles Woodson joints Peyton Manning, Jared Allen and Calvin Johnson as first-year eligible players to make the list of 25 semifinalists.

Former Packers safety Leroy Butler is also a semifinalist for the fourth time.

Woodson spent 18 years in the NFL with Oakland and Green Bay and won a Super Bowl with the Packers.  He was named All-Pro three times.

Candidates will be trimmed to 15 modern-day finalists who will be considered for entry by the selection committee during Super Bowl week in February.  Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.