Air National Guard pilot confirmed killed in U.P. crash

A Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot has been confirmed killed in a crash this week.

The Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing has announced the death of the F-16 pilot who crashed Wednesday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the pilot will not be identified until 24 hours after notifying next of kin.

The crash occurred within the Hiawatha National Forest during a training mission Tuesday night. A multi-state, interagency search for the pilot and aircraft immediately followed the crash, the cause of which is under investigation.