Federal appeals court again rejects Trump Campaign challenge to Wisconsin election results

It’s yet another legal defeat for the Trump Campaign in their efforts to overturn the results of the Wisconsin presidential election.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously on Thursday that the Trump Campaign waited too long to complain about how the election was handled, and that their reasons for objecting were faulty.

The Campaign was trying to argue that the Elections Commission should not have allowed local clerks to complete address fields on absentee ballots, and that drop boxes were an illegal way to collect ballots.

The court stated that if the campaign wanted to complain about those decisions, they should have done so before the election.