Governor Evers sends new compromise COVID-19 bill to GOP leaders, calls for a vote this year

Governor Tony Evers has sent Legislative Republicans plans for another COVID-19 relief bill, and wants them to vote on it before the end of the year.

Evers is calling the bill a representation of compromises that both sides can agree on. The Governor would have liked to see more support for eviction moratoriums and help for people looking for work, but says that action needs to be taken now.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos owns several rental properties, and has expressed his opposition to any moratoriums.

It is unlikely that a vote will happen, as incoming Senate President Devin LeMaheiu says he doesn’t plan on calling a lame duck session this year.