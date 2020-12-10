Sen. Baldwin calls for full FBI investigation into Qanon

Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on the FBI and Homeland Security to lay out the dangers of the Q-Anon movement as domestic terrorism.

Senator Baldwin joins other Democrats in asking for more information and more study into the movement.

“Qanon conspiracy theories have inspired acts of domestic extremism and violence and there’s a very real concern that this has grown into an ideology that is radicalizing individuals to violence.”

QAnon conspiracy theories have inspired acts of violence and tried to undermine our democratic institutions. It’s dangerous, and the FBI & DHS must provide a clear and public assessment of the threat posed by QAnon both in the U.S. and abroad. https://t.co/TdG862gzbO — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) December 9, 2020

Baldwin wants FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS to also investigate possible ties to Russian influence in the organization dating back to 2017.

The House of Representatives has already passed a measure denouncing the movement, and Baldwin wants to make sure that federal agencies and law enforcement are giving Qanon the proper attention.