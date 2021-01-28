Brewers announce 2021 Player Development Staff

The Milwaukee Brewers today (Thursday) announced their Minor League player development and training staffs for the 2021 season.

New to the organization are former players Junior Spivey and Quinton McCracken. Spivey, who played second base for Milwaukee from 2004-05 and was an All-Star in 2002 with Arizona, joins the Brewers as coordinator – baseball diversity initiatives. McCracken, a veteran of 12 Major League seasons, comes to the organization as special assistant – baseball operations/player development after spending 2019-20 as the first base and outfield coach with the Durham Bulls, the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sara Goodrum is the organization’s new minor league hitting coordinator after previously working as coordinator – integrative sports performance. She becomes the first woman in baseball history to serve in that role. Her official title is “Coordinator – Hitting Development Initiatives.”

Goodrum played Division-1 college softball at Oregon before getting a Masters Degree in Exercise and Sports Science from the University of Utah. She had worked in the Brewers Sports Service lab for nearly the last four years.

Rick Sweet will manage Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate (Nashville) for an eighth straight season. Also returning to the Triple-A coaching staff are pitching coach Jim Henderson, hitting coach Al LeBoeuf and coach Ned Yost IV.

Mike Guerrero enters his 26th season in the Brewers organization and sixth as manager at Double-A Biloxi. Hitting coach Chuckie Caufield returns to the Biloxi staff, while Nick Childs joins the Shuckers as pitching coach after he held the same role with the Carolina Mudcats in 2020.

In his 13th season in the organization, Matt Erickson returns for his 11th season as manager of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, now Milwaukee’s High Class-A affiliate. Hiram Burgos joins the Timber Rattlers as pitching coach after three seasons as pitching coach with the Rookie Arizona Brewers. Nick Stanley is Wisconsin’s new hitting coach after he was scheduled to manage Rookie Arizona Brewers Gold in 2020.

Joe Ayrault returns for a fifth season managing the Carolina Mudcats, his 12th as manager in the Brewers organization. Fred Dabney will enter his 18th season in the Brewers organization and first with Carolina as pitching coach after spending the 2020 season in the same role with Biloxi. Bobby Spain returns as Carolina’s hitting coach, while Liu Rodriguez joins the Mudcats as a coach after he was to manage Rookie Rocky Mountain in 2020.