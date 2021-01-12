Evers will deliver virtual ‘State of the State’ address

Tonight’s State of the State address will be delivered virtually. With coronavirus still a real concern, Governor Tony Evers’ remarks will be streamed on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Wisconsin governors typically use the State of State address, traditionally to a joint session of the legislature in the state Assembly chambers, to highlight priorities for the coming year.

WisconsinEye and Wisconsin public broadcasting will also cover his 7:00 speech and the Republican response from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.