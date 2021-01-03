Ferguson, Sanborn, Hicks To Return For UW

Just days after winning the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the Badgers found out three key veterans would be returning for their senior seasons at UW. Redshirt junior tight end Jake Ferguson, junior linebacker Jack Sanborn and redshirt junior cornerback Faion Hicks all announced that they are returning next season.

Ferguson led the Badgers with 30 receptions for 305 yards and four touchdowns. Sanborn led UW in tackles with 41 1/2 and Hicks had four passes defensed and 10 tackles.

The Badgers will lose a running back after Nakia Watson became the second player to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. He joins QB Jack Coan. Watson started four games and played in five games this season.

The Badgers have three returning tailbacks on their roster, Jalen Berger, Julius Davis and Isaac Guerendo. They added three more during the early signing period in December.