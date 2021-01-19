Governor Evers, Prevea Health roll out vaccination center in Green Bay

Prevea Health and UW-Green Bay are teaming up to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kress Events Center.

As the clinic opens, law enforcement and fire personnel are becoming eligible for their shots. Governor Tony Evers says groups in Phase 1B and beyond just have to be patient.

“You will get vaccinated, as sure as I’m standing here, but we have to make sure that people are patient. We cannot do 90,000 [vaccinations of] 65 and older people in one day. It takes time.”

Prevea CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says while the goal is to provide over 10,000 doses each week – they have to start off slow for the first few weeks.

“Our goal is always to aim small, miss small. So today we’re doing 100 inoculations. And we’re allowed to do law enforcement and fire, so we’ll start with them today and will continue to expand every day to get to that 50 percent to 60 percent capacity, and then get our [second shots] going.”

Rai says while the clinic took just five days to set up, everything is aimed to maintain quality, safety, and HIPAA protections.

WTAQ