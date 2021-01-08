Sen Johsnon faces comparison to McCarthy from fellow Republicans following Capitol riot

Senator Ron Johnson is now facing some harsh comparisons from Republicans after Wednesday’s riot at the US Capitol.

The Anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project is swearing to run ads against Johnson if he runs for office again, with their founder Steve Schmidt saying “you will be an American villain who exceeds even the wretched McCarthy in ignominy.”

The RightWisconsin website likewise invoked McCarthyism in an editorial that said that McCarthy would have been proud of Johnson.

Johnson originally was part of an effort to overturn the results of the November election, but backed off from that position after rioters stormed the Capitol building during debates. Johnson has previously said he wouldn’t run for senator in 2022, but it’s unclear if he has plans for higher office.