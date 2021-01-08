Waukesha mayor parts ways with Republican Party

A Wisconsin mayor say’s he’s parted ways with the Republican party. In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Waukesha mayor Shawn Reilly said that he was ashamed to have been a member of the Republican Party.

This will possibly be the cause of the end of my political career but I have to put this out because I am so upset. I am… Posted by Shawn Reilly on Wednesday, 6 January 2021

“I have to put this out because I am so upset,” Reilly wrote, adding he doesn’t know whether he can ever be a member of the party again, in the wake of Wednesday’s violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters.

The mayor’s office in Waukesha is non-partisan. Reilly was elected in 2014.