AG Kaul joins multistate push for federal student loan forgiveness

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a multi state push for federal student loan forgiveness from the Biden Administration.

Kaul says the issue is a matter of equality and justice, especially when loan agencies and for-profit schools have abused the federal student loan system.

“To hold accountable for-profit colleges that have engaged in predatory tactics and to try to secure a debt forgiveness for people who were victims. And we can make a real difference with people who are stuck with in some cases very significant loans and sometimes a degree that’s not worth much more than the paper that it’s written on.”

Kaul says existing loan forgiveness programs are slow to act, and that most people who qualify for the programs are never granted acceptance.

“This is a benefit that would immediately be extended to people, it could lead to immediate relief in people’s lives.”

The pair of resolutions in Congress would call for President Biden to forgive 50-thousand dollars of federal student loans, something that Kaul and the other Attorneys General say is entirely within the President’s power to act on.