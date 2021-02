Alliant Energy says it’s planning to shut down its last coal power plant in Wisconsin.

The company announced on Tuesday that the plant in Columbia County would be shut down by 2024.

The closure would affect around 110 jobs, but many of those workers are nearing retirement, and Alliant will work to find the other staff jobs throughout the rest of the company.

Alliant is working to expand its renewable energy power generation, and is set to open up a large scale solar array by the end of 2023.