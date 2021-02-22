Antetokounmpo, Middleton lead Bucks past Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their win streak to two games, knocking off the Sacramento Kings 128-115 on Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton added 32.

“I thought individually they were good, and they had good moments together,” said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer. “I thought our defense set the table and we were able to get out and both of them were able to be in attack mode.”

Antetokounmpo made 19 of 24 free throws and added 18 rebounds to lead the Bucks to their ninth straight win against the Kings.

The Bucks scored the first eight points of the third quarter to go up by 22 and led 99-82 heading into the fourth.

Sacramento pulled within 12 points early in the fourth before the Bucks pulled away. Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, who played his high school basketball at Oshkosh North, led the Kings with 23 points. DaQuan Jeffries added 18.

The Bucks welcomed back a limited number of fans for Sunday’s game. About 1,800 people attended, which is 10% of capacity at Fiserv Forum.

Guard Jrue Holiday was on the Bucks bench, but missed an eighth consecutive game due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Next up for Milwaukee, a home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves just fired their head coach, Ryan Saunders and are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch.