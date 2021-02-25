Big Ten Changes Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament Dates

The Big Ten Conference made it official, announcing a change in dates for the 2021 Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

The tournament was scheduled from March 18-20 and has been moved up to March 14-16. The tournament will take place as previously planned at Compton Family Ice Arena on the Campus of the University of Notre Dame.

The decision to change the dates of the tournament was made in order to ease compression between the regular season and postseason tournaments in the interest of the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and officials.

The tournament includes Wisconsin, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State. It will consist of six games, with three games on Sunday, two games on Monday and the championship game on Tuesday.

All six games will be carried live on BTN.