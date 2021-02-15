Brewers miss out on Turner, who resigns with Dodgers

The Milwaukee Brewers will head into the start of spring training this week without some added help at third base.

According to reports, the Brewers reportedly made a competitive multi-year offer to free agent Justin Turner before he agreed to return to his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner gets a two-year deal worth $34 million with a $14 million club option for 2023 and an $8 million signing bonus.

MLB’s Jon Heyman reported the Brewers also offered Turner about $34 million over two years and also made a bid for three years at a lower annual salary.

The Brewers have some internal options, including middle infielder Luis Urias, as well as utility players Daniel Robertson, Mark Mathias and Tim Lopes.

Turner hit .320 during the World Series against Tampa Bay, helping the Dodgers claim their first title since 1988.

Pitchers and catchers start workouts for the Brewers in Phoenix on Thursday.