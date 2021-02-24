Bucks extend win streak to three

Giannis Antetokounmpo led seven Milwaukee players in double figures with 37 points as the Bucks knocked off the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-112 on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. Giannis added eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves lost their fifth straight in new coach Chris Finch’s debut. They’ve lost nine of their last 10 games to fall to an NBA-worst 7-25.

The Bucks shot 53.5% from the field overall and made 20 of 42 from 3-point range (47.6%). Bryn Forbes added 23 points off the bench and hit five of nine from distance.

Both teams scored at a brisk pace in the opening quarter with the Bucks leading 38-36 after one period. But the Bucks defense improved in the second half as they outscored Minnesota 41-26 to lead 79-62 at halftime.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Malik Beasley had 26 points each for the Timberwolves. Towns also pulled down eight rebounds and dished out a career-high 11 assists.

The Bucks return to action Thursday night at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Middleton misses all-star game

Bucks forward Khris Middleton wasn’t included on the list of All-Star reserves, which was announced on Tuesday. Middleton had made the All-Star game in each of the previous two seasons.