Evers announces new community vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College

Blackhawk Technical College will host Wisconsin’s first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Governor Tony Evers toured the Janesville campus Wednesday in the clinic space that normally hosts the college’s student center.

The vaccines will be administered by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare as part of a partnership with the state Department of Health Services.

Governor Evers said they chose Blackhawk Tech and Rock County because of their already-established clinic infrastructure and the need to reach residents who might not have access to the vaccine at an area health system.

The vaccines will be available to any Wisconsin resident who is eligible for the shots under the state’s priority groups.

Evers said the clinic can vaccinate up to 250 people per day starting next Tuesday, but the state needs a greater supply of vaccines for the clinic to reach its full capacity.

He credited the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout for helping Wisconsin improve its rate of vaccinating residents, with better communication and planning from the federal level.

