Judge decides not to impose punishments on Rittenhouse over bond violation

A judge will not be punishing accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse for an apparent bond violation.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder on Thursday denied requests from prosecutors to either issue an arrest warrant or raise the bond of 18-year-old Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys gave the court a false address when he originally filed the 2 million dollar cash bond by which he’s been released. That address has been updated, but won’t be entered into the public record because Rittenhouse’s family says doing so would put him in danger.