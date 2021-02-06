Report: Leonhard turns down offer from Packers

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has reportedly turned down an offer to become the next defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

The Wisconsin State Journal was the first to report Leonhard’s decision. It was confirmed by Wisconsin Radio Network on Saturday morning.

Leonhard reportedly talked with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur by way of zoom on Tuesday and then in person on Thursday before turning down the job on Friday.

Leonhard told the State Journal, “it was me choosing UW. I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

Leonhard staying at UW is huge for Paul Chryst and the Badgers. Leonhard was a three-time All-American safety at Wisconsin and has served as the school’s defensive coordinator for the past four years.

LaFleur now must now move forward with his search. Likely at or near the top of his list is Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero. Evero was a quality control assistant coach for the Packers in 2016.