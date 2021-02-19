Senate Democrats angered as some Republicans chose not to wear masks

The Wisconsin state Senate was on the floor Thursday, with members present in person and some Republicans not wearing masks.

Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) was not happy with them. “You didn’t care about other people in this body that you serve with, and that’s very frustrating,” said Carpenter, who wore a Milwaukee Brewers mask over a second mask. “Never before have I seen a public health epidemic that’s been made political.”

Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Irma) said she didn’t appreciate Carpenter’s comments. “I don’t think that I would automatically assume that he’s a mean, hateful, spiteful person. I’m trying not to anyway. One of the things I’m tired of is mask shaming.”

Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Wednesday announced Senators will no longer be able to attend floor sessions or committee meetings via ZOOM.

“You can demand that we come to this chamber in person and that’s fine, we’re all here,” said Senator Kelda Roys (D-Madison). “But now that we’re here, please wear a mask out of respect, out of human decency, for the others that are here that you don’t know our history. For our families.”))

The comments about masks came as the Senate voted 27-3 to pass a Republican plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s outdated unemployment insurance computer system. The Assembly will take up the measure on Tuesday, and Evers has indicated he’ll sign it. “It’s not enough, but it’s at least a step in the right direction,” the governor said.