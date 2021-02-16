UW-Madison offers a build at home solution for better fitting face masks

UW-Madison is offering up a do it yourself solution to help your face mask fit better.

It’s called the Badger Seal and it can be made at home with a few simple supplies. Lennon Rodgers with the College of Engineering says using the Seal along with your regular mask is about 15 times more effective at trapping particles.

“We’ve all seen people, especially when they start talking, the mask starts slipping down their face, they have to readjust it. And so one of the nice things about a mask fitter and the the Badger Seal in particular is that it keeps the mask more in place.”

Rodgers says the Seal is very effective at helping stop the spread of COVID-19

“The Badger Seal plus a 3-ply disposable mask which you can get almost anywhere increases the performance by 15 times.”

The seal comes in three styles, and all of the parts can be easily found at your local hardware store. Find out more online from the UW’s Maker’s page at https://making.engr.wisc.edu/mask-fitter/