Wisconsin men’s hockey team climbs in polls after sweep of Gophers

The Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team climbed in both hockey polls on Monday, following their weekend sweep over previous No. 2 Minnesota in the Twin Cities.

The Badgers moved from 11th in last week’s USCHO.com poll to 7th this week and climbed six spots from 12th to 6th in this week’s USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll.

The Badgers (13-7, 11-5 Big Ten) swept the Gophers 4-1 and 8-1, extending their winning streak to four games and 7 of their last 8. The sweep moves the Badgers into first place in the Big Ten Conference standings, one point better than the Gophers.

Minnesota dropped from second to fifth in the latest rankings.

The Badgers now take their show to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in a two-game, Saturday-Sunday series. Michigan has been idle for the last two weeks when the University placed all of its sports programs on pause for COVID-19 reasons.

Michigan (10-6, 8-6) has also won four straight games but hasn’t played since beating Notre Dame 3-1 on January 22. Since then, the Wolverines had a 2-game series against Penn State postponed and their game scheduled for Tuesday night against Michigan State has also been postponed.

The Wolverines are ranked 8th in this weeks USCHO.com poll.