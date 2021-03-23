DHS works to address vaccine hesitancy as eligibility expands

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin public health officials are working to overcome vaccine hesitancy. Stephanie Schauer is Director of the Wisconsin COVID-19 Immunization Program.

“There’s a number of reasons why folks may not want to step up and receive the vaccine,” Schauer said.

Schauer said side effects are generally mild and a sign your body is responding, and that vaccines have been proven to be safe and efficacious in clinical trials.

“And we hope that that information reassures people, and encourages them that these are safe and effective vaccines, and avail themselves.”

On Monday, some two million additional state residents age 16 and up with a variety of underlying health concerns became vaccine eligible.