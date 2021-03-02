Watt agrees to deal with Arizona

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt has decided not to championship for less money, agreeing to a two-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.

Several reports say the deal is worth $31 million with $23 million of it guaranteed.

A number of teams were said to be interested in Watt, including the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, all of which have better chances at an NFL title. But Watt decided not to chase an NFL Championship for less money. If he’s going to win a championship, it’ll be at his price.

In Arizona, Watt will be paired with fellow pass rusher Chandler Jones, who leads the NFL in sacks since he was drafted in the first round of the 2012 draft with 97. Watt is second on that list with 95.5.

Watt was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 with the 11th overall pick. He asked for and was given his release last month, ending a 10-year run with the Texans. He has 101 career sacks during his 10 NFL seasons in Houston.