Brookfield Central’s David Joplin picks Marquette

Brookfield Central’s 6’7 forward David Joplin will play college basketball for Shaka Smart at Marquette next season.

Joplin signed to play for Smart at Texas but was granted his release from his national letter of intent after Smart was hired by Marquette. Now he’ll play close to home in Milwaukee after averaging 25.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and two assists per game last season at Brookfield Central. Joplin shot 53% overall from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

Joplin was not initially offered a scholarship at Marquette when Steve Wojciechowski as the head coach.

Joplin is joined by Emarion Ellis (Iowa) and Keeyan Itejere (North Carolina) as recruits that committed to Smart at Texas and then followed him to Marquette. Two players initially signed by Wojciechowski in November, Kameron Jones and Stevie Mitchell are also in Marquette’s 2021 class.