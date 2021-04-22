Wisconsin DOJ to perform full investigation of clergy abuse, says Journal Sentinel

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is launching an investigation into clergy abuse at Wisconsin’s Catholic Dioceses.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained a letter from Attorney General Josh Kaul that was sent to the state’s five dioceses laying out his intent to do a full investigation and determine the scope of the abuse.

The letter goes on to request a meeting with the leaders of the dioceses next Monday to discuss the investigation, and requests that Catholic leadership preserve all documents and information.

The Church has previously released lists of priests and other clergy known to have abused people, but never listed out who the victims might be or how many of them there are.