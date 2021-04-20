Wisconsin Volleyball team back in NCAA National Semifinals (AUDIO)

For the second straight year, the Wisconsin volleyball team will compete in the NCAA National Semifinals. The Badgers (15-0) advanced with a 30-28, 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12 win over eighth-seeded Florida on Monday night from the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Redshirt senior Molly Haggerty led Wisconsin with 17 kills while Dana Rettke had 16 and Grace Loberg 10.

The Badgers had been forced to go five sets all season long, but they were put to the challenge by the Gators on Monday night.

Wisconsin hit a season-low .153 (59 kills – 30 errors – 189 attempts) against the Gators that hit .170 (63-31-188).

The Badgers were out-blocked 12-9, marking just the second time this season they have been out-blocked. Freshman Devyn Robinson recorded a career-high six blocks to lead UW.

UW had a season-high 87 digs behind a match-high 28 digs from senior Lauren Barnes, which ties her career best. Sydney Hilley and Giorgia Civita both chipped in 17 digs.

The Badgers will make their fourth overall appearance in the NCAA National Semifinals. The Badgers also advanced in 2000, 2013 and 2019.

UW faces fourth-seeded Texas in the semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 CT live on ESPN2.

AUDIO: Coach Kelly Sheffield said they battled to come out on top :16

AUDIO: Kelly Sheffield says offense wasn’t easy to come by :17

AUDIO: Molly Haggerty said the players were never worried :20