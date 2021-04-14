Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball picks Illinois

The 2021 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball has picked Illinois for his college basketball home next season. Brandin Podziemski picked the Illini over finalists Kentucky, Wake Forest, Miami and Vanderbilt.

Podziemski averaged 35.1 points, 10 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 4.0 steals per game while shooting 60% from the field and 43.4% from three-point range at St. John’s Northwestern Academy as a senior last season.

The 6’6 guard/forward averaged 2,154 points during his prep career and becomes the third member of Illinois’ 2021 recruiting class. He’s expected to get an opportunity to play immediately with guard Ayo Dosunmu heading to the NBA and guard Adam Miller transferring.