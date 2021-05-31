Bucks get a little time off after sweeping Miami

After losing in the second round of the NBA playoffs to Miami last season, the Milwaukee Bucks swept the Heat in the opening round of the playoffs this year.

The Bucks capped off the four-game sweep on Saturday with a 120-103 win. They trailed by seven at halftime before mounting their comeback in the third quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his first career triple-double and just the fourth in franchise playoff history. Giannis had 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds in the win. Brook Lopez led the way with 25 points, while Bryn Forbes added 22 points and Khris Middleton had 20.

The Bucks will face either Brooklyn or Boston. The Nets lead that series 3-1 over the Celtics at the moment.