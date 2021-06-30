Assembly passes Republican state budget bill

The Wisconsin Senate takes up a Republican authored state budget bill on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said the $87.5 billion plan passed by that chamber Tuesday night is a big improvement, over what Governor Tony Evers proposed.

“His budget had dramatic tax increases, it had massive increases in spending, expansions of welfare, legalizing marijuana, all kids of social policy issues that the Joint Finance Committee took out of the budget and reconfigured, to make sure that this reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state,” Vos said.

“Budgets are about priorities, and the Republicans’ biggest priority has been doing everything possible to undermine this governor, to obstruct oppose and minimize the success of Governor Evers,” said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh).

Four Assembly Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the budget. Once the Senate passes it, Evers can veto portions, or all of it.

The Republican budget plan increases state spending by 5.4 percent over current levels. Democratic Governor Tony Evers wanted to spend some $91 billion over two years.