Chris McIntosh named Wisconsin Athletic Director

The University of Wisconsin on Wednesday named Chris McIntosh the school’s new athletic director, replacing the retiring Barry Alvarez.

McIntosh played for the Badgers from 1996-99 and served as captain of two of the most celebrated teams in school history. After a successful NFL career, McIntosh would later return to the school’s athletic department, serving as deputy athletic director since 2017 where he was being groomed to succeed Alvarez.

McIntosh oversaw the day-to-day operations of the department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning. Prior to his role of deputy athletic director, McIntosh joined the department in 2014 as associate athletic director for business development.

McIntosh captained the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams, two of the most stories teams in Badgers history. He was a consensus NCAA All American in 1999 and 22nd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, playing professionally for the Seattle Seahawks until 2004. He is a member of the Badgers Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Pewaukee, Wisconsin native holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy analysis and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural and applied economics, both from UW-Madison.